Rights activists show concerns over inquiry against FIA Cyber Crime Wing’s team

A group of human rights defenders and social activists on Friday showed their concerns over the initiation of an inquiry against the entire team of the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crimes Wing in Sindh and termed it “vengeful” action against honest and competent offices at the behest of the influential private companies.

In a joint statement, prominent rights activists from across the province, including Ali Palh, convener of the Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network; Zulfiqar Shah, member of the Sindh Human Rights Commission; Salam Dharejo, Naghma Iqtidar, Zeenia Shaukat, Jan Odhano, Akarm Khaskheli, Pirbhu Lal, Roshan Ali Shah and Khadim Kaka pointed out that media reports suggest that an inquiry has been initiated against Cyber Crimes Wing’s deputy director Faizullah Korejo, and five members of his team for conducting an operation against private companies which were reportedly owned to influential persons.

“We personally know that Korejo is is an honest and reputed police officer and any action or inquiry against him and other reputable FIA officers who were performing their duties in a professional way are regretful,” the statement said.

They said the police officers were selected to join the FIA on the basis of their reputation and professional skills and integrity. “The uncalled action by the FIA’s head against its own officers is beyond comprehension,”

The statement said Korejo, as the head of the FIA Cyber Wing, always remained accessible to activists working in the field of women, children and human rights whenever he was approached with complaints related to cybercrimes.

Korejo has conducted collaborative activities with social activists towards the implementation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and organised awareness sessions regarding it, they said.

They said the inquiry initiated against the Cyber Wing team clearly indicated victimisation of the officers at the instigation of some powerful quarters.

“We, as rights activists, believe that it [the inquiry] would only hamper the government’s efforts to combat electronic crimes and discourage honest officers performing their duties in a professional manner,” the statement said.

The activists demanded of the FIA director general to immediately withdraw the false and fabricated charges against the Cyber Crimes officers. They demanded of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to institute an impartial inquiry to ascertain the actual reasons for the action against the officers and compensate them for the damage done to their professional careers.