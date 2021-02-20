Corona claims 30 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 30 patients died from COVID-19 while 526 new infections were confirmed across Punjab including the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours. One more person passed away in Islamabad Capital Territory, besides 132 new cases from twin cities.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll so far reached 5,166, while confirmed cases became 166,242 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,049 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,159,401 in the province. Around 280 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 153,924 in the province.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: The severity of the second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak can be termed intact at least in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district from where another three deaths due to the illness have been reported in the last 24 hours while 132 new cases have been confirmed positive for the disease.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed one more life from ICT taking death toll to 488 from where another 116 patients were tested positive taking tally to 43,145 of which 41,139 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease was 1,518 in ICT on Friday. From ICT alone, over 2,800 patients have been reported in the last one month.

Meanwhile, two more patients from Rawalpindi district died of the illness taking death toll to 567 in the district from where 16 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 12,823 patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the district of which 11,997 patients have recovered.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that a total of 55,968 patients have so far been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district of which 53,136 patients have recovered and there are a total of 1,724 active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities. The virus has so far claimed a total of 1,108 lives from the twin cities.