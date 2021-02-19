‘State to protect rights of every Pakistani’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the state is responsible for ensuring the protection of the rights of every Pakistani living in the country.

“Endeavours are being made to restraint misuse of blasphemy law and human rights organizations and NGOs should come forward to play a positive role in promotion of interfaith harmony,” he said while addressing the National Interfaith Women Conference held here under the aegis of the Church of Pakistan and the Interfaith Harmony Councils. The conference was also addressed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shirin Mazari, the bishop of Peshawar and Convener for Youth Affairs of Interfaith Harmony Council Mushtaq Ahmed.

Ashrafi said: “We are in constant coordination with human rights organisations and NGOs to invite them to seek solutions to different issues through dialogue.” He said Islam is the protector of the rights of minorities. “Both Muslims and non-Muslims population together played key role in the struggle for making Pakistan,” he said and added forced marriages of underage girls are against Islamic teachings.

He said the honour and status bestowed on women by holy prophet Muhammad (SAW) is unmatched anywhere. The minorities living in Pakistan need not be intimidated and the state will stop those who try to harm the minorities. He announced that the Interfaith Harmony Councils are being organized at the level of union councils. “At the behest of the prime minister, the Ministry of Human Rights is working to improve the situation.” He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed protection and sanctity of all heavenly religions and scriptures. Killing of any non-Muslim or damaging their property has nothing to do with Islam. “The killer of a non-Muslim doctor who was killed in Peshawar has been arrested.” He said people involved in terrorism and extremism in the name of Islam are not making any service to Islam.

Talking to reporters after the conference, Ashrafi said money has been used in Senate elections in the past and Imran Khan wants to end the culture of buying and selling votes. “For transparency in polls, the opposition should support the government,” he said.

Referring to the boards of new madrasas, he said the government has made the right decision and the formation of new boards of Madrasas will improve the quality of education. “More boards will also be formed, madrasa officials are in coordination and the Education Ministry is acting in accordance with the law and regulations,” he said.