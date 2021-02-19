‘Bernardo Silva is back’, says Guardiola

LONDON: Pep Guardiola believes Bernardo Silva is back to his best after Manchester City continued their imperious winning run with victory at Everton on Wednesday night.

Silva set up one and scored another as Guardiola’s side pulled away in the second half, winning 3-1 for a 17th consecutive victory in all competitions and one that puts them 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Silva was at the heart of so much that City did, with the 26-year-old looking fully back in the groove after a slow start to the season. “What a player is all I can say,” Guardiola said. “Everything he does he does incredibly well. The year we won a second Premier League title in a row he was unstoppable and now he is back. He is a lovely person and as a manager you love to have players like Bernardo. His mum and dad must be so proud of the son they have.” Though Richarlison cancelled out Phil Foden’s opener late in the first half, City’s class showed after the break as they took the game away from Everton.

Silva laid on the ball for Riyad Mahrez to bend in a fine second goal just after the hour before getting his own name on the scoresheet, killing off Everton with a 77th-minute strike. Mahrez’s shot was the best moment of the night, but the Algerian was quick to praise Silva for his own role.

“We have always had a good connection,” Mahrez said. “We don’t even need to speak to each other, we know where we are. We all know each other. We train so well we know the movement. When you keep winning and scoring goals the confidence grows.”