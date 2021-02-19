From the Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf government to the present Imran Khan-led government, the number of missing persons has gone up. At present, the relatives of missing persons have staged a sit-in at D-Chowk. They have asked the government to take serious steps for the safe return of their loved ones. Such sit-ins were staged during the Musharraf, PPP and PML-N regimes as well. Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz arrived at the missing persons camp to sympathise with the relatives of missing persons. Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also met them. One thinks that such empathy is only shown by political leaders to gain popularity, when not in power.

While in power, politicians are not bothered about the miseries of the downtrodden.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad