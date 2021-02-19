24 more die from corona in Punjab

Around 24 corona patients died and 516 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the death toll reached 5,138, while confirmed cases became 165,716 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,269 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,147,352 in the province.