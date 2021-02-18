‘25,000 trees to be planted in UAF’

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer Wednesday said the varsity will plant 25,000 trees this year to make campus more greenish.

Addressing a function organized in connection with the tree planting campaign at Ayesha Hall under the auspices of the Chief Hall Warden's Office, the VC said the varsity had prepared a comprehensive plan for landscaping and beautification which will be implemented to make it one of the greenest universities across the globe.

He lauded the measures being taken under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues. He said a massive plantation drive would be carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses. The VC said climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people. He urged the people to plant more trees to combat pollution. Chief Hall Warden Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen said eco-friendly plants were being planted on a daily basis in connection with this special campaign to make the university look more lush green.

He said floodlights have been installed in front of all the hostels which would facilitate the movement of students from roads and other corridors.

The VC said the university has repaired and installed 64 street lights from its own resources. He said beautiful flowers and ornamental plants had been planted to enhance the landscaping of hostels.

Associate Hall Warden Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed, Dr Anwarul Haq, Fatima Usman, Dr. Irshad, Dr. Samina, Dr. Benish Israr and others also planted trees at Ayesha Hall along with the VC.

OVER 1,172 ACRES STATE LAND RETRIEVED: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday said the authorities concerned retrieved more than 1,172 acres of state land from squatters during last 12 days.

Addressing a meeting, the DC said the authorities concerned retrieved state land worth over Rs10.8 billion from land grabbers.

He said more than 30 acres of government land worth Rs. 560 million had been vaccated.

He said over 143 acres land in Tehsil Sadr, 18 marlas in tehsil Jaranwala, over two acres in tehsil Tandlianwala, five acres in Tehsil Samundari and three acres in Chak Jhumra Tehsil was retrieved last day.