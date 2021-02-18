BISL to pave way for arrival of int’l teams

MULTAN: Squash contests between Balochistan International Squash League and Southern Punjab Squash League entered seventh day amid hustle and bustle on Wednesday.

A special performance of Qawali was performed on the arrival of guests players at Damdama and the players demonstrated jubilation on Qawali.

The folk Jhumar party also performed traditional dance while the international squash players took selfies with the Jhumar party.

The squash players of 12 countries visited the historical site of Damdama while Pakistani players and officials were accompanied with them. They largely appreciated the traditional work, handicrafts of Multan and south Punjab region.

Stalls of traditional handicrafts were established close to Damdama. The camel skin lamps and Khusas were displayed at stalls.

The international players appreciated handicraft work and they were briefed on the history of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and historical heritage and archaeology.

The BISL events are also paving the way for the arrival of international teams for other games in the peaceful environment of the country.

The BISL IV edition is an effort to bring squash back in Pakistan.

"This is the first time in my 22 years of life when I am very much close with the people, players from Balochistan", says Saad Habib, a student doing his masters in sociology.

Well-known Pakistani and international players are participating in the tournament, a mega social and cultural activity in the region.

The BISL organisers say the Balochistan and Punjab Chief Ministers are joining the concluding ceremony on February 19.

Talking to The News, BISL chairman Prince Agha Omar Ahmedzai of Kalat said the people of South Punjab are very sociable and sweet and the contests would promote the sport in the region.

Ahmedzai said the prime target is to bring Pakistan back to its lost place in squash.

"Our message is love as far as it goes", he said.

He said that the BISL event is not only promoting the game, rather a soft Image of the country will also be portrayed at international level.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak directed the Multan Waste Management Company to continue road cleanliness arrangements on the routes of squash players. He said the renovation of historical Damdama has been finalized.

The MWMC workers also handed over Damdama to the Corporation after 24 hours of continuous cleaning. The Metropolitan Corporation has renovated Damdama and made it attractive, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said Parks and Horticulture Authority decorated roads leading to Damdama with colorful flowers.

The Department of Small Industries, Industrialists, Endowments and Archaeological Department also completed preparations, he added.