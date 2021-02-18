Dr Shahid Masood joins Harvard University

RAWALPINDI: Senior journalist and anchor Dr Shahid Masood has associated with John F Kennedy School of Government, HKS of Harvard University as Senior Executive Fellow, says a press release.

Dr Shahid Masood is the only personality who was chosen from South Asia. John F Kennedy School was established in 1932 in Harvard University which enjoys unique position as a high level educational institutions which produced eight US presidents and 161 Nobel Prize winners Dr Shahid Masood, who is currently associated with a private news channel, had remained associated with Jang and Geo News TV for a long time and during that time he had done Masters degree in International Relations and Defence Affairs from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Senior defence experts and diplomats among 60 personalities associated with international institutions are among those who achieved this fellowship from Harvard University this year.

While, former Under Secretary of State and ex-US ambassador in Nato Nicholas Burns, former US Secretary of Defence Ash Carter, former Deputy National Security Adviser Meghan O Sullivan, former Director of White House David Garqen and former Foreign Vice Secretary Wendy Sherman are among those who have been given important post of Special Representative for Iran and also given important responsibilities in Middle East. Dr Shahid Masood will write his comments on national and international situation for Daily Jang and Daily News.