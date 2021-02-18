Protest rallies and sit-ins banned on highways, inter-district roads for 60 days

The Sindh government, concerned over threats and inconvenience caused to the public by the blocking of highways during protests, has ordered an immediate ban on staging protest rallies and sit-ins on highways and bypasses, throughout the province for 60 days.

A notification, issued in this regard by the home department, reads that no highway and inter-district road blockade will be allowed in view of the deliberations done during the 25th provincial apex committee meeting held on January 25, when threats, inconvenience to the public and negative socio-economic impacts of such blockages were taken into consideration.

The notification further says: “Moreover, inputs were received on the same lines from the HQ Pakistan Rangers Sindh vide a letter dated January-20, 2021 subject ‘Internal Security Conference January 2021’. The Inspector General of Police Sindh vide letters dated January 26, 2021 and dated January 27, 2021 also conveyed the key points and areas having strategic and crucial locations in terms of industrial and commercial activities and requested not to allow such protest sit-ins and blockades at these places.

“The government is satisfied that for the above grounds and in order to maintain law and order and to prevent protesters and groups from acting in a manner prejudicial to public convenience, safety and peace in the province of Sindh, it is necessary to take immediate measures.”

The government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) of the CrPC has declared that the protests, sit-ins, demonstrations, rallies and assembly of persons for the purpose of blocking traffic will be specifically banned at the following points and areas for a period of 60 days with immediate effect:

Across the province

The National Highway, Super Highway (Karachi to Hyderabad), Indus Highway, RCD Highway, railway stations and railway tracks and their adjacent areas, main roads leading towards ports and airports, universities and hospitals, inter-city bus terminals located within main cities and roads leading towards the downtown.

Karachi points

The Northern Bypass, Hub River Road, Mauripur Road (Hub River Road to city), Sharea Faisal, Sharea Pakistan (Super Highway to city), Korangi Industrial Area main road, the road from the airport to Sharea Faisal), PAF Road, Port Qasim (Port Qasim to National Highway) and Lyari Expressway.

The divisional commissioners have been told to issue directives with reference to the notified and delegated powers to exercise the provisions of Section 144 of the CrPC vide the home department’s notification dated May 21, 2020, within their areas of jurisdiction.

The notification further reads: “All the LEAs are directed to ensure that no such blockages occur and if any such situation arises they should ensure opening up the blocked road on an immediate basis. All the deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police will ensure alternative routes with wide publicity in case of diversions required due to any blockage occurring due to road accidents or some event necessitating such diversions.”

The stations house officers SHOs of the police stations concerned have also been authorised to register complaints and take further necessary action against violators under the relevant provisions of the law.