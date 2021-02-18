Qureshi, al-Sisi discuss Pakistan’s shift to geo-economics

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday and discussed with him Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

Qureshi, who is on an official tour to Egypt, said his visit indicated Pakistan’s keenness to reinvigorate traditional bilateral relationship, rooted in shared faith, culture and values with the African country, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

He conveyed warm greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to the Egyptian president. Qureshi appreciated the stability and progress achieved by Egypt under his able leadership.

He stressed that the vision of “Naya Pakistan” was predicated on economic connectivity and “ensuring peace within and beyond our borders”. He said Pakistan would always look to be a partner in peace and progress.

Recalling the decades old warm bilateral ties between the two countries, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen and diversify bilateral ties.

He briefed the Egyptian president on various opportunities to strengthen mutual ties in bilateral and multilateral arena. Expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence ties, Qureshi said the two countries could also share their experience in countering terrorism and extremism.

He briefed al-Sisi on the situation in Pakistan’s neighbourhood, particularly the country’s efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process, the ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and continued denial of the Kashmiri people’s legitimate right to self-determination.

Stressing that Pakistan always supported resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy, the foreign minister appreciated Egypt’s recent efforts in the region.

The Egyptian president reciprocated the warm feelings of the Pakistani leadership and fondly recalled his recent interactions with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed the hope that Qureshi’s visit would pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties and dynamic multilateral cooperation.

The foreign minister extended the invitation of President Arif Alvi to the Egyptian president to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with a promise to visit the country at the earliest opportunity.