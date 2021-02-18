close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

PSL commentary panel announced

Sports

KARACHI: Some of the most popular cricket commentators will be commentating at this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League.

The commentary panel for the month-long event that starts at the National Stadium Karachi on February 20 was unveiled on Wednesday.

Pakistani commentators synonymous with the league, including Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz, will be doing bi-lingual commentary while renowned Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed and Sikandar Bakht will be part of the panel as Urdu commentators.

“A panel of world-class foreign commentators including David Gower, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy, Danny Morrison, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins will complement their Pakistani counterparts in the T20 cricket extravaganza which has become one of the most popular yearly tournaments in the cricket calendar,” the PCB said.

