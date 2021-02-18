‘Snubbing local players hurts Pak squash’

KARACHI: The organisers of BISL Southern Punjab International Cup have snubbed local squash players by not providing them opportunities to play this event.

The organisers instead of giving chances to local players against top foreign players chose to give byes to other foreign players.

According to the draw of the event, former world champion M El Shorbagy from Egypt, Lucas Serme from France, Mostafa Asal from Egypt, and Miguel Rodriguez from Colombia got byes.

“Four players in this event were given byes. The organisers could have given those four places to local players,” said an international referee associated with Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).

They organised this event merely as a show of international players which is useless for Pakistan’s squash, said the referee.

“Millions of rupees are being given to foreign players to come and play in Pakistan which is irrational,” said the referee.