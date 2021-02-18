close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
February 18, 2021

No discipline

Newspost

 
February 18, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Late to work’ (Feb 17) by Mujeeb Ali Samo. In our country, it seems that people have forgotten that they have to be punctual for whatever appointments they have made.

At offices, even senior officials are hesitant to comment on an employee’s lack of discipline. All organisations – both public and private – should educate employees about the importance of discipline at work.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

