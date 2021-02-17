PM thanks expats for strong response to RDA scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday thanked overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts: 87,833 accounts opened from 97 countries around with world.

The prime minister tweeted, “I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to SBP’s Roshan Digital Accounts. 87,833 accounts opened from 97 countries around the world, 4500 million sent to Pakistan in just five months. Momentum continues to rise with 4,243 million coming in last six weeks alone.”

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Nyazee was also present in the meeting. Deliberations were held on the upcoming Senate elections with focus also on the party nominations from Sindh.

Separately, Adviser on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood also called on Imran Khan and briefed him on his recent visit to Uzbekistan and the promotion of trade between the two countries.