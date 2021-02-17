close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
AFP
February 17, 2021

Two dead as snow blankets Greece

ATHENS: Two people died in Greece on Tuesday as heavy snowfall not seen in years and gale-force winds lashed the country, disrupting road and sea transport. The cold snap dubbed "Medea" after the mythical Greek sorceress of the Argonauts brought the most snow to the Greek capital in over a decade, experts said. On the island of Evia near Athens, an octogenarian suffering from respiratory problems died after an ambulance failed to reach his home in time to repair his breathing apparatus.

