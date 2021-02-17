Japan to work with Sindh in automobile, fisheries, IT sectors

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda have agreed to work together for the development of the fisheries and automobile sectors as well as IT-based youth exchange programmes from next year.

This decision was taken in a meeting held between the two at the CM House on Monday. The chief executive said that there were a lot of investment opportunities for Japanese investors in Sindh. “The provincial government encourages investment in the province directly or on public-private partnership [PPP] mode.”

The visiting envoy of Japan said that they have selected the sectors of automobile, fisheries and youth exchange programmes in IT. The CM said that his government was working to develop the fisheries sector on international standards.

“We have best jetties and large fishermen settlements,” he said, adding that it would be a great opportunity if Japanese investors came over to invest in the sector and used the latest technologies to further flourish it.

“If Japanese investors want to invest on their own, the government would not only welcome them but also extend them complete support, and if they intend that the provincial government should become their partner, we would do it on PPP mode.”

The visiting envoy also showed interest in the establishment of Japanese automobile industry in Karachi or in a nearby area. The CM said that his government would welcome the investment.

“Japanese automobile industry would have a vast market in the region if it is established here,” Shah said, adding that “we have sea routes to export automobiles to the nearby countries apart from meeting the national requirement”.

The third sector on which the host and the guest agreed to chalk out a detailed programme was the exchange of skilled youth packages under which IT students of different universities of the province would acquire necessary training in Japan.

“This programme would generate highly skilled youth for the development of the IT industry in both countries,” said the CM. He directed his principal secretary to develop coordination between the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad and the provincial investment department to start official negotiations to materialise the projects.

Other envoys

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Shah at the CM House, where both of them discussed matters of mutual interest. They thanked Almighty Allah that the severity of Covid-19 was on the decline in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on the chief executive and discussed investment in the tourism and road sectors. The CM recalled that an Italian firm had constructed the Super Highway from Karachi to Jamshoro, and that it was a state-of-the-art road built around 1965.

He urged the ambassador to invite his country’s investors on behalf of his government to visit him and discuss the road and bridge sector projects. Shah presented his memento as well as Sindhi Ajrak and caps to all the guests and thanked them for their visits.