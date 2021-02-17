Couple wounded in clash over family feud

A couple were wounded during a clash over a family dispute in the Lyari neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Old Kumharwara within the limits of the Kalakot Police Station. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. The couple have been identified as Shahbaz Ali and his wife as Zareen, 25. An investigation is underway.

Separately, a woman and her daughter were injured during a clash that erupted over a family dispute in Shanti Nagar in Baldia Town. The mother and daughter were taken to the CHK for medical treatment. The woman has been identified as 62-year-old Mustaqeem, wife of Bashir Ahmed, and her daughter as 40-year-old Suraya. Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry.

Two commit suicide

A teenage boy and a security guard allegedly committed suicide in different parts of the city on Monday.

A teenage boy ended his life at his house in Gulshan-e-Ali’s Phase-II. The Jauharabad police said 17-year-old Muhammad Bilal, son of Muhammad Mustqeem, committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Separately, a medical centre’s security guard, Sadarul Islam, 42, son of Abdul Rasheed, ended his life by shooting himself with his weapon at Khayaban-e-Rahat in Defence Housing Authority, the Darakshan police said. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.