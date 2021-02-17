Recently, federal government employees protested in Islamabad to demand a raise in their salaries to keep up with rising inflation. The protests were initially dealt with force where the government used teargas, making quite a scene in the capital city. However, the government eventually gave in when the PM, on the recommendation of a hastily formed committee, announced an increase in the salaries of the employees from Grade 1 to 19 by 25 percent. This increment will be added in the upcoming budget. It is not a good tradition that the government is not proactive in taking the right decisions and only takes reactive measures when a group turns to protests. The provincial governments should announce an increase in the salaries of their employees before these people take to the streets.

Most importantly, the lack of timely steps by the government puts some groups at a huge disadvantage. For example, old pensioners are affected by inflation. They are unable to hold rallies and protests to get a raise in their pensions. I believe the recent step by the government, while beneficial to serving employees of the federal government, is unfair to provincial government employees and pensioners. The government should ensure fairness among all government employees and pensioners. It must take serious steps to curb inflation and strengthen the economy.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad