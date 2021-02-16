WSSP says water supply lines being replaced

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) said on Monday it had started work to replace 54000 feet water supply lines in 10 union councils.

The pipelines will be laid underground and the streets dug for it would be paved, said a press release issued by the WSSP. The project is funded by the federal government under its Sustainable Goals Achievements Programme to provide clean drinking water to residents of NA-30 Peshawar. It will be completed till June this year at a cost of Rs40 million that will benefit more than 3,000 households. The project will be implemented under the supervision of the Project Department of WSSP.

The High Density Polyethene (HDPE) pipe will replace the iron and asbestos cement pipes that are vulnerable to damage and corrosion. The pipeline will be laid underground so that no one would get illegal connections – main cause of damage to water supply line. “Since the pipe will be installed underground, there will be no fear of leakage or contamination with sewer water and that will help us solve the low pressure,” said General Manager Project Engr Turab Shah. The press release said the company is replacing old tube-wells throughout 43 union councils to resolve low-pressure problem. “The HDPE pipes are strong, durable and flexible and can absorb maximum pressure with zero leaks,” explained Engr Shah said. The official said the WSSP had replaced 85 kilometres pipeline since its inception.