FC soldier martyred in Kech

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists near Hoshab District, Kech late Sunday night.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked a FC Balochistan post established for security of N 85 Highway. It said the area had been cordoned off and search operation was in progress.