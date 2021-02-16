close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
S
Sabah
February 16, 2021

FC soldier martyred in Kech

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists near Hoshab District, Kech late Sunday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked a FC Balochistan post established for security of N 85 Highway. It said the area had been cordoned off and search operation was in progress.

