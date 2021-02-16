IIU holds workshop on QS ranking & HEC policy for BS & PhD

Islamabad :Workshop on QS Ranking & HEC Revised Policy for BS & PhD was organized by Directorate of Quality Assurance & Development (QAD) at Main Campus Admin Block International Islamic University Islamabad. Resource person of the workshop were Mr. Imran Ullah Khan Marwat, Director Quality Assurance Higher Education Department (HED), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar and Dr Jahangir Khan, Ex Director QEC University of Malakand KP, says a press release.

Workshop was attended by Faculty members and officers of relevant department. Workshop was also attended online by more than 60 participants from other universities of Pakistan. Dr Rahmat Elahi, Director QAD IIUI welcome all the participants for event. Dr Jahangir Khan highlighted detail overview on QS Ranking which is most common ranking currently used in international ranking by universities across world. Detail presentation regarding its procedures and data collection and participation in QS ranking was discussed. Currently many Pakistani Universities are placed in QS ranking including IIUI in its Asian Ranking list.

Imran Marwat Director, Q.A HED KP presented detail presentation regarding recent policies of HEC Islamabad for BS and PhD and highlighted main changes in new policies for both and step to be taken by universities in this regard for its implementation. Various issues were discussed which need to be sorted out by HEC Islamabad in BS & PhD policies for its proper implementation.

Participants appreciated the efforts of both resource persons and asked various questions for their understanding and clarification. Director QAD IIUI thanked both resource persons and assured that under current leadership, soon IIUI will be among top list of world QS and other ranking of the world. He further said that QAD IIUI will continue such awareness session in future as well. At the end Shields were presented to both resource persons by Director QAD, IIUI.