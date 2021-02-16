Iran renews pledge against nukes

TEHRAN: Iran reiterated on Monday that its opposition to nuclear weapons was official policy as laid down by its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the wake of controversial remarks by a minister.

"Iran´s position remains unchanged. Iran´s nuclear activities have always been peaceful and will remain peaceful," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference. "The supreme leader´s fatwa banning weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons is still valid," he added, referring to Khamenei´s religious edict. The renewed pledge came a week after Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said it would not be Tehran´s fault if the country was ever "pushed" towards developing a nuclear bomb.