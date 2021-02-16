‘Jerusalema’ videos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Berlin: A German state said on Monday it was forced to fork out for licence fees to Warner Music after several police forces took part in the "Jerusalema" viral dance challenge. The song by South African DJ Master KG became a global hit last year after it was used as the soundtrack to a video by a group of dancers in Angola.