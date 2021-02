Warning letters show cause notices issued to non serious officers

ISLAMABAD: The government has initiated action against officers by issuing them show-cause notices andwarning letters over their non-seriousness and inaction

on public complaints registered at the Citizen Portal. The action has been initiated after Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a cabinet meeting, took notice of the inefficiency of the government officerswhichwas also complained by the federal ministers.

According to the details issued by the PM Office, the Punjab Chief Secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers dashboards and a report of PMs Delivery Unit was also submitted to the prime minister.

As per report, 263 officers were issued warning letters and show-cause notices to seven others.Around 833 officers were directed to be careful in future and explanation was sought from 111 others. However, the performance of 403 officerswas appreciated in the report. The secretaries of information, agriculture, excise and irrigation in Punjab had beenwritten to improve their performance.

Letters have been written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab including in Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura. The show-cause notices have been issued to 43 assistant commissioners including those in Raiwind, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, Nankana Sahib and Pindi Gheb. While directing the officers to improve their performance

for public relief, the PM Office said the purpose of issuing warning letters was to caution the officers concerned. All out steps were being taken to extend facilities to the people as per the prime minister’s vision, the PM Office added.