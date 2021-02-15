Small protests mark Bahrain uprising’s 10 anniversary

DUBAI: Small and sporadic demonstrations took place in Bahrain on Sunday amid a hefty police presence, marking a decade since the Gulf nation’s Arab Spring-inspired uprising.

On February 14, 2011 a mainly protest movement took to the streets to demand an elected government, briefly threatening the monarchy’s grip on power, before a deadly crackdown.

Commemorating those events, activists on Sunday posted pictures of small-scale demonstrations on their social media accounts from the outskirts of the capital Manama.

Some waved Bahraini flags, while others held aloft banners against the ruling Al-Khalifa family.

The images posted online showed a tight police presence in the capital and at other villages.

Marches had been organised from Saturday evening in neighbourhoods near Manama as well as in the north and west of the country.