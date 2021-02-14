IUB working to promote tourism

BAHAWALPUR: Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university was playing a vital role in promoting tourism in line with the government’s vision.

He said this year teachers and students of the university were taking part in the annual Cholistan Rally in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, divisional administration Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With the participation of thousands of students, last year’s rally emerged as a successful mega event in terms of tourism and business, he commented.

The university also organised a bus service to Fort Derawar for daily service to facilitate students and general public, he told. He said the local industries and business community along with educational institutions and government administration could make Bahawalpur an excellent tourist destination.

A trade fair had also been organised on the occasion, where local businessmen have set up various stalls and displayed their products, he added. A food court had also been set up with variety of local food, he maintained.