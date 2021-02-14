close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 14, 2021

IUB working to promote tourism

National

AFP
February 14, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university was playing a vital role in promoting tourism in line with the government’s vision.

He said this year teachers and students of the university were taking part in the annual Cholistan Rally in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, divisional administration Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With the participation of thousands of students, last year’s rally emerged as a successful mega event in terms of tourism and business, he commented.

The university also organised a bus service to Fort Derawar for daily service to facilitate students and general public, he told. He said the local industries and business community along with educational institutions and government administration could make Bahawalpur an excellent tourist destination.

A trade fair had also been organised on the occasion, where local businessmen have set up various stalls and displayed their products, he added. A food court had also been set up with variety of local food, he maintained.

Latest News

More From Pakistan