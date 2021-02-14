Shuhada of Charing Cross blast paid tributes

LAHORE : Police Saturday observed the fourth death anniversary of the police officers martyred in a suicide blast at Charing Cross four years back.

DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Mahmood Gondal among others had lost their lives besides some passersby in the blast on Feb13, 2017.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with senior police officers visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen, laid floral wreaths, offered Fateh and prayers for the souls of the Shuhada and paid tributes to them.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid, all SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, SPs and other senior officers and officials of police and traffic department attended the ceremony. \

The mother of retired Capt Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed and families of other police martyrs and journalists also attended the ceremony. The atmosphere turned gloomy and sad with tears in every eye along with CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar when mother of Shaheed Capt(R) Ahmad Mubeen prayed for her martyr son. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking to the media men expressed his gratitude to the exemplary services of Shuhda of Mall Road tragedy and said Feb 13 was the day of renewal of commitment that the police force would continue its mission by fulfilling duties in all possible circumstances.

He said the police officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were frontline soldiers and an asset of th department. Cap (R) Mobeen’s sacrifice would always be remembered as Punjab police’s history was full of such brave officers, CCPO added. Nation would never forget the sacrifices of brave and dutiful officers who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

He said martyrdom of DIG Traffic Cap (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials was an irreplaceable loss for the country and their blood would not be wasted.

“They sacrificed their lives in a bid to provide security to people’s lives and properties and I hope the other police officials will also set examples of bravery and courage,” Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.

He added that sacrifices of the police officers in Mall Road blast had uplifted the morale of whole force and all the officers were performing their duties with more enthusiasm and passion.

The CCPO visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, laid floral wreath and offered prayers for the martyrs of Lahore Police. Senior police officers also accompanied him.