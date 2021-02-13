close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Rain forecast in Punjab, KP, Quetta

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan’s Meteorological Department (Met) on Friday announced that two weather systems are likely to trigger rains in most parts of the country during the last 10 days of February.

In a statement, Met office said Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta are expected to receive substantial rain during this time, according to the weather department. The southern areas of Sindh, according to the Met department, will also receive light to moderate rainfall.

Speaking about the weather in Karachi, the Met department said that the metropolis would not experience another cold wave this year, saying that mist would be seen during the morning in Karachi for the next three to four days.Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in Lahore on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

