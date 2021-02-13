Karachi is the city of Pakistan Navy, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Karachi is the city of the navy and it has a rich history as being a port city.

“I welcome you to the city of the navy and urge you to find out some time from your exercises and visit historical sites of the city,” he said while addressing a reception he hosted for the heads of foreign delegations of the Aman-2021 Multi-national Naval Exercise at the CM House on Friday evening.

Shah lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for hosting the Aman Exercise-2021 in which, he said, 45 countries were participating. “I am glad to receive you [foreign delegates] here and feel proud to be the host of the Aman exercise in the city of Karachi,” he said.

The chief minister said that the province of Sindh was rich in resources which had one of the largest coal deposits in the world and had vast renewable energy corridors to meet the power requirements of the country. “If we use our fossil fuel and renewable resources to generate electricity, we would become one of the few countries to export electricity.”

Shah said Karachi was generating around 70 per cent revenue of the country. “It had some law & order problems in the 1990s, but with the support of our people we have restored peace to the city and now it is thriving in all the sectors, including trade and commerce, social and educational, sports and recreational activities.”

The chief minister added that new industrial estates were being established near Karachi and other areas. “We are also running various cadet colleges with the support of the Pakistan Navy and Pak Army,” he said and hoped the Aman exercise would be a great experience for all the 45 participating countries.