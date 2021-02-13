Voice of pensioners

Federal government employees have eventually succeeded in getting a 25 percent raise in their salaries. There is another hard-pressed class that is equally hit by rising inflation but cannot stage protests like the serving employees. It is the group of old and ailing retired government employees/ pensioners who are drawing a fixed amount of pension and living from hand to mouth. In the backdrop of relief granted to serving government employees, their case for a suitable increase in pension deserves equal consideration by the federal government. The prime minister is requested to kindly direct the Ministry of Finance to sanction an increase of 20 percent, if not more, in pensions effective from March 1, 2021.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad