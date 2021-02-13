close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 13, 2021

Voice of pensioners

Newspost

 
February 13, 2021

Federal government employees have eventually succeeded in getting a 25 percent raise in their salaries. There is another hard-pressed class that is equally hit by rising inflation but cannot stage protests like the serving employees. It is the group of old and ailing retired government employees/ pensioners who are drawing a fixed amount of pension and living from hand to mouth. In the backdrop of relief granted to serving government employees, their case for a suitable increase in pension deserves equal consideration by the federal government. The prime minister is requested to kindly direct the Ministry of Finance to sanction an increase of 20 percent, if not more, in pensions effective from March 1, 2021.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost