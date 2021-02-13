close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Without electricity

Many parts of Pakistan are still deprived of electricity. The Dasht town in Balochistan is one such area where residents don’t have the facility of power supply.

The government, which is planning to introduce 5G in the country, should take some steps to provide electricity in our town.

Rahim Humraz

Jath

