Without electricity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Many parts of Pakistan are still deprived of electricity. The Dasht town in Balochistan is one such area where residents don’t have the facility of power supply.
The government, which is planning to introduce 5G in the country, should take some steps to provide electricity in our town.
Rahim Humraz
Jath