Back to school

This refers to the letter ‘Out of school’ (Feb 12) by Shakir H Shamim. I, as a student, totally agree with the views of the writer. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused job losses. Many people are now unable to run their households. They have, unwillingly, asked their children to work. As a result, the number of dropouts has significantly increased over the last few months.

The higher authorities should take appropriate actions and solve this issue. Children are the future of our country. The authorities should think about them.

Muneeb MA

Turbat