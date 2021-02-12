Clean and green Punjab campaign

LAHORE:Chief Conservator of Forests Department Ijaz Sherazi has said that campaign of turning Punjab into the clean and green province is being carried out with full zeal and zest.

The target of planting billion trees is also being achieved successfully. There is a dire need to plant tree to a large extent for ensuring pollution-free environment. Forest Department is taking practical measures with all financial and human resources. He said that the department has evolved a comprehensive awareness campaign for promoting tree plantation and serious efforts are being made in this regard. Solid measures are also being taken to evacuate occupied land of forests. He further disclosed that the forest department has full support from federal as well as the provincial government. A new phase of tree plantation will be launched from the start of next month, he added.