Man killed, another wounded in firing incidents

A man was killed and another wounded in separate firing incidents in the Manghopir and SITE areas on Thursday. According to police, a man was shot dead by unidentified persons near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where it was identified to be that of 55-year-old Yawar Bugti, son of Wazir Bugti.

Police said the deceased hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and apparently, he was shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered. In another incident, 32-year-old Shah Khalid, son of Sarfaraz Shah, was shot and injured in the Metroville area within the jurisdiction of the SITE police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The injured man told police that two muggers shot him when he offered resistance to them. Further investigations are under way.