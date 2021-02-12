PM approves Leh Expressway project, work starts today

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Nullah Leh project and the formal work on this development initiative would start from today (Friday).

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the project following which citizens from Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be facilitated after construction of 17-kilometer long road alongside Nullah Leh.

He said the issue pending for decades has been resolved by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has fulfilled his commitment made with the residents of Rawalpindi. The project would cost around Rs65 billion and issue of traffic congestion would get resolved after the completion of this project.