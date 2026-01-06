Miley Cyrus reveals what would convince her to return to acting

Miley Cyrus has finally revealed whether she would ever return to acting.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 3, the 33-year-old singer said a good script could take her back to the silver screen.

“If the opportunity or the script or the character was right or designed in a way that it would make sense,” said the Flowers hitmaker. “I’m totally there.”

For those unversed, Miley was last seen on the 2019 episode of the sci-fi series, Black Mirror.

At the event, the Angels Like You songstress also teased her plan for the upcoming 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

When asked if she had any anniversary plans for the former Disney series, Miley responded, "Absolutely. We're working hard on them."

Recently, in an interview with Billboard, Miley shared her perspective on possibly rebooting the character for a new generation.

“I don’t know if there is a new Hannah,” admitted the singer. “This is the only Hannah.”

“For me, I love looking back at the growth for both of us because it’s very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase,” she explained.

“When I was 15 years old, I’d look out and see 15-year-olds and now I’m a grown woman, I look out and see other grown people. So, what I want to do is honor the longevity of the relationship that we built," added Miley.