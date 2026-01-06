Andrew sees no way back as King Charles prioritizes monarchy over family ties

Former Prince Andrew does not see a way back to the royal family as King Charles as King Charles continues to assert a firm approach to family matters.

The “disgraced” royal is expected to leave Royal Lodge by February 2026 as the King makes it clear that he will prioritize monarchy over family ties.

Andrew was stripped of his remaining honours amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on Charles' firm stance on Andrew issue, a source told Radar Online, "Among those around him, there was a growing feeling that the situation had crossed a line where inaction was no longer an option."

"The decision signalled that, when forced, the King is prepared to put the long-term credibility of the monarchy ahead of personal loyalties or family sensitivities, and that will be the trend going forward," they added.



A source told Daily Mail that Andrew is expected to move out of the Royal Lodge before the Royal family’s traditional Easter gathering.

It is not confirmed if Andrew would be invited to the ceremony given he was not welcomed at the royal family’s Christmas celebrations last year.

Royal author Robert Jobson said that the royals “are hoping to draw a line under the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor controversy in 2026.”

“He is expected to move out of his Royal Lodge home in Windsor for a more modest property on the King's private Sandringham estate.

"Whether it ends the lurid speculation about him only time will tell, but it is doubtful."