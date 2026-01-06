Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert announce birth of their first child

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

The couple shared the exciting news with their fans on social media on Monday, January 5, by sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant’s feet.

“December 29, 2025,” the professional dancers captioned the post. “Everley Capri Hough."

“Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed," the pair added.

As the post went viral, the duo’s colleagues and fans flooded the comment section to congratulate them.

“CONGRATS, so so happy for you two!!!” Lindsay Arnold penned, meanwhile Witney Carson commented, “AHHHHH!!!!!”

"Welcome to the world, sweet angel Everley," the couple's fan wrote.

"Congratulations, so happy for both. Welcome, Everley," commented another one.

Erbert confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in July 2025.

“We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small,” the pair penned at that time.

For those unversed, Derek and Hayley walked down the aisle in August 2023.