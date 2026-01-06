Bradley Cooper makes rare comment about 'A Star is Born' costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper has nothing but praise for his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Variety’s Directors on Directors, the 51-year-old American actor lauded the Poker Face songstress for her performance in his 2018 romantic film.

On Monday, the outlet shared a video on its verified Instagram page in which Brady referred to Lady as the “nuclear weapon.”

“For each movie that I've had the opportunity to write and direct, I always say like there's a nuclear weapon, and with A Star is Born, I always felt like ‘Gosh!" he said.

"There's no better way to tell a love story than two people singing,’ because you cannot hide,” continued Bradley.

“Maybe if you're a very trained singer, but like your instrument literally has to be open because we're like wind and string instruments for the sound to come out and not be horrendous, so and then Gaga was the nuclear weapon," added the Limitless actor.

For those unversed, Bradley played the lead role opposite Lady in A Star is Born. The musical romantic film was released in cinemas on October 5, 2018.