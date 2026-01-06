No Xbox needed: Game Pass streaming is coming to Google TV

TCL on Monday launched its new X11L flagship TV series at CES 2026, announcing that the televisions will be the first Google TV-powered TVs to support Xbox Game Pass later this year.

The launch was held in Las Vegas, with confirmation that the new models would come with the Gemini for TV experience in addition to deep cloud gaming integration.

According to TCL, the Xbox Game Pass app will come to X11L TVs later in 2026 via an over-the-air software update. This would represent the first time the Xbox app is offered on the Google TV platform.

Xbox Game Pass turns TV into gaming console.

The Xbox app enables the user to play games without an Xbox console. The user can play the games by accessing them from Microsoft servers through the TV. The player requires an internet connection, an Xbox controller, and a Microsoft account that enables the player to access the Game Pass library of games.

This renders any requirement for a download, storage capacity, or hardware unnecessary. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently supported on Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs and on Amazon Fire TV devices.

At this stage, it is only clear that TCL is one of the brands that is compatible with Xbox Game Pass on Google TV. Google has not announced any plans to add the new update on other models, including Google TV, Google TV Streamer, or Chromecast.