Nicole Kidman reportedly encouraged to date Aussie actor, longtime friend after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is reportedly being encouraged by friends to consider dating again following her separation from longtime husband Keith Urban.

The actress, 58, confirmed her split from the country musician three months ago after 20 years of marriage.

According to Woman’s Day, those close to Kidman believe she may eventually find companionship with fellow Australian actor Simon Baker, a longtime friend.

A source cited by the magazine claims Baker, 56, has been part of Kidman’s inner circle for decades and that the two share a close but historically platonic relationship.

Kidman and Baker are also set to appear together in Scarpetta, a new crime series based on Patricia Cornwell’s novels, scheduled to premiere on Stan in March.

The report alleges Naomi Watts suggested Baker for the role, which casts him opposite Kidman as her romantic partner.

The two actors have previously worked together, including on Apple TV+’s Roar in 2022, where Baker jokingly referenced their on-screen marriage in a lighthearted social media post.

Kidman and Watts are both godmothers to Baker’s children, and the insider says Kidman is cautious about jeopardising those longstanding personal ties.

Neither Kidman nor Baker has commented publicly on the dating speculation.

She is also reportedly mindful of maintaining a respectful relationship with Baker’s ex-wife, actress Rebecca Rigg.

While Watts is said to be supportive of the idea, the source claims Kidman is not emotionally ready to pursue a new relationship so soon after her split from Urban.

The separation, confirmed on September 29, followed months of quiet distance attributed to demanding work schedules and time spent apart.

Kidman filed for divorce the next day, citing irreconcilable differences, and has requested primary residential custody of the couple’s two daughters.