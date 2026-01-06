King Charles hesitant to rebuild ties with Prince Harry after UK talks

King Charles is said to remain cautious about reuniting with Prince Harry despite meeting him in London last year, a royal expert claimed.

The monarch and the Duke of Sussex met privately at Clarence House during Harry’s UK visit in September, marking their first in-person meetup in almost two years.

Following their meeting, it was speculated that it was get-together, however, Harry clapped back at the rumours.

In response, he said the reports "intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal editor Rebecca English suggested the King agreed to the meeting to avoid future criticism had he declined.

She noted that the decision to meet Harry left him guarded about further engagement.

"Much has been made of their meeting at Clarence House in September, the first between them for 19 months,” she penned.

“And while people are reluctant to comment on the circumstances – knowing how hysterical the Sussexes can be about (wrongly) perceived palace briefings and leaks – the impression I get is that the King felt slightly railroaded into it,” English added.

"In truth, he knew that if he refused to meet Harry, then this would inevitably have been 'weaponised' against him at some point in the future. Better to meet and then retreat instead."