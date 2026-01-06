Cardi B denies viral claim about her father

Cardi B is pushing back against a viral claim that alleges her father was convicted of attempted rape.

The allegation originated from a parody account on X that circulated a fabricated screenshot attributed to X’s AI assistant, Grok.

The screenshot claimed that Cardi B’s father, Carlos Almanzar, was convicted of attempted rape in 1993 and served five years in prison, citing nonexistent Nassau County records.

After another user asked Grok to verify the claim, the AI explicitly denied it, stating that the screenshot was fabricated and that no public records or credible sources were proving the allegation. Grok added that the claims were unverified rumours that Cardi B has repeatedly denied.

On Monday, the rapper directly addressed the false report, explaining that her father immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic and would have been deported immediately if he had been convicted of such a crime.

She accused users of deliberately spreading lies and warned against involving her family.

“I don’t know why y’all like playing these games,” she wrote, adding that people become “fake mad” when she responds with real evidence in other cases.

She later threatened legal action against those still spreading the rumour.

Cardi B also criticised the casual misuse of rape allegations for online engagement. “What type of deranged people like to play around with rape?” she wrote. “Just f****** weirdos.”

The rapper has not revealed if any official legal action has been filed yet.