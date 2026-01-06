Netflix playing it safe with Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand after Christmas special

Meghan Markle’s upcoming cookbook and lifestyle ventures are being closely watched by Netflix, a new report has revealed.

According to the report, the streaming giant monitored the reception of the Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas special before committing to any pop-ups or experiential events.

Meghan is set to release her first adult cookbook in spring 2026, featuring recipes such as “single skillet spaghetti,” a “rainbow-themed fruit salad,” and her signature jams and marmalade.

Prince Harry’s wife will also feature hosting tips from her Netflix series With Love, Meghan in the book, set for a 2026 release.

"Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026, and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring,” a tipster said.

They added, “2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too. But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."

"They (Netflix) are monitoring the Christmas show to see if it picks up, before they do any proper pop-ups or experiences."

Last year, while speaking on Jamie Lima's podcast, The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan said she is not ready to write a memoir.

On releasing a book, she said, “Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sorts of tips."

“I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."