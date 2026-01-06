Alix Earle's dad appears to approve of Tom Brady dating buzz

Alix Earle's famous dad Thomas 'TJ' Earle has seemingly approved of his daughter dating former NFL star Tom Brady following the duo's cozy New Year's Eve outing.

The TikTok video shared on Saturday showed TJ and his wife Ashley Earle talking before as they got ready for an evening out.

In the video, Ashley was wearing a blue velvet jacket blazer, sharing that it previously belonged to TJ.

"I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," Alix's dad said.

However, Ashley asked, "Are you joking?" to which TJ replied, "I swear to God."

"You know what, honey, you just say the darnedest things. How ironic is that," Ashley said, noting that she wouldn't be "cutting" the part from her video.

This comes amid ongoing speculations of Alix Earle and Tom Brady dating. They were spotted getting cozy at holiday party.

Furthermore, Alix also seemingly referred to "rumours" and her encounter with a "new friend" in a holiday recap post on Instagram.

Sharing a carousel of photos, the famous media personality wrote, "Rumor has it we’re still dancing."

"New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year," she wrote.