Cher explains why 'Burlesque' didn't become major hit

Cher has opened up about the chaos on Burlesque set that prevented its success.

During her appearance on the episode 5 of Armchair Expert alongside co-star Kristen Bell, Cher talked about 2010 musical Burlesque.

The legendary singer revealed that the film "could have been a really good, fun film" if not for "major drama" on the set. Kristen also echoed the sentiments, saying, "it was a hard shoot. it was hard."

Host Dax Shepard noted, "What I think I can say, not being involved with it, was there was a romantic relationship happening for people that were very high above," adding, "And that was playing out on set quite frequently and dramatically and uniquely to anyone that's been in show business."

However, Cher also shared, "There was another thing that I cannot mention, but I can't mention it," before adding that one of the higher up in the film wanted to cut her song, You Haven't Seen the Last of Me from the musical. "He said, ‘I’m cutting that song out cuz I don't want Cher to ruin my movie.'"

Kristen said, "The way I get through dramatic or chaotic situations is to find someone to hold hands with in the corner and just laugh at everything."

"Like that's how I get through it. So if I was either doing that with you or with Stanley [Tucci]," she said, referring to their co-star Stanley Tucci.

Cher also noted that she and Kristen Bell got along well. "We were very sympatico and I respected her a lot. I didn't know who she was, but you know, she was good," the singer said.