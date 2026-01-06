Kristen Stewart eyes directing big-budget 'Twilight' remake: 'I'm doing it!'

Kristen Stewart has expressed her desire to direct a remake of her hit movie, Twilight.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards on Sunday, the 35-year-old actress said that she would love to direct a remake of the vampire romance series, but with a "huge budget."

When she asked about the possibility of her ever wanting to direct a remake of Twilight, Kristen replied, “I would love — look. I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies."

"They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up," she said of the franchise.

"Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know — I would love to readapt," continued Kristen.

"Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!" she added.

Recently, Kristen made her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water. The film was released in the USA on December 5, 2025.