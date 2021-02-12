The government has no idea about the financial condition of a majority of citizens. Rising inflation has had devastating effects on the people’s purchasing power. The last year was really bad for the country’s economy. The closure of businesses created a lot of problems for the people. The government repeatedly says that it started the Ehsaas programme to help people brace the effects of the pandemic. However, the programme has helped only a few people. There are still so many middle-class families who are dealing with financial problems on their own. There has been no help from the government at all. The protest by employees that was held this Wednesday (Feb 10) was a reminder about the people’s financial situation.

Pakistanis have been facing the worst time and need the government to step up and pull them out of this mess. These protesters need the strong support of the government. It is hoped that the authorities will finally do something about the country’s weak economy.

Kiran Mujeeb

Rawalpindi