Maqbool Butt’s anniversary: Complete shut down in held Kashmir today

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown will be observed today (Thursday) to mark the 37th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).Call for the shutdown had been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom organisations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison.

Indian authorities have not returned the mortal remains of the martyred leader to his family for proper burial despite consistent demand by the people of the occupied territory. APHC and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations, while paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt, have maintained that the martyrs were the real assets of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle against Indian yoke. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.